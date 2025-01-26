Hendrickson illuminates the future with solar energy investment

WOODRIDGE, Ill.— Hendrickson is making a significant investment in solar energy.
“This solar investment complements Hendrickson’s ongoing sustainability program as we continue our commitment to producing highly-engineered, high-quality components and systems for the commercial vehicle industry while reducing the impact on the environment,” said Matt Joy, president and CEO.
According to a company media release, Hendrickson is building a solar farm in Joliet, Ill. to power their bumper plant. The plant produces over 100,000 bumpers per year for the major Class 8 truck OEMs, school bus manufacturers and replacement bumper market in North America.
The solar farm will include over 2,100 solar panels and produce an estimated 1.58 megawatts annually. This output is enough to power the entire plant for several years and provide excess electricity back to the grid. The construction of the solar farm is expected to be completed by mid-2025 and fully operational before the end of the year.
Customer Support
Hendrickson customers fully endorsed its efforts.
“Daimler Truck applauds Hendrickson’s investment in a solar farm for their bumper plant, David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Daimler has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and partners like Hendrickson are crucial to our industry.”