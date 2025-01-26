Gerald Hofmann named president of Odyssey’s marine logistics arm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Odyssey Logistics is appointing Gerald Hofmann as president of the company’s Integrated Marine Logistics division.

“Gerald is an accomplished leader with a strong history of domestic and international supply chain experience and his global background makes him uniquely suited to lead Odyssey’s Integrated Marine Logistics division,” said Michael Ziomek, COO. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Gerald to our team, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and services across key shipping lanes under his leadership.”

Experienced Leader

According to a company press release, with more than 30 years of experience driving growth across global supply chains, Hofmann will lead Odyssey’s multimodal logistics operations across Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Puerto Rico including its licensed non-vessel operating common carrier services. Hofmann’s leadership of Odyssey’s presence across important Jones Act lanes positions the company for broad growth while supporting seamless operations across critical U.S. and international shipping routes.

Expanded Presence

As Odyssey expands its market presence, the company’s Integrated Marine Logistics division plays an integral role in the company’s end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions. With the addition of Hofmann, Odyssey enhances its expertise in domestic and international shipping, supporting seamless operations across key trade routes.

“With multimodal logistics becoming increasingly complex, the importance of working with a trusted partner like Odyssey that not only is deeply experienced in the space but also continues to adapt and innovate is more important than ever,” Hofmann said.. “I am immensely proud to join this team and look forward to building on its industry-leading success.”

Prior to joining Odyssey, Hofmann held senior leadership roles at iDC Logistics, Yusen Logistics and Panalpina. He holds an MBA in Global Supply Chain Management from École des Ponts Business School in Paris.

Hofmann succeeds Jason Totah. Totah leaves Odyssey with a 35-year legacy, having developed the division into a successful cornerstone of Odyssey’s business.

“We are grateful to Jason for his valuable contributions to Odyssey’s business, and his years of dedicated service have positioned the division solidly for continued growth,” said Hans Stig Moller, CEO of Odyssey.