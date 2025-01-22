ALAN lays out plan for California fire disaster assistance

The American Logistics Aid Network is now setting up to provide help for those affected by wildfires in California.

Executive Director Kathy Fulton stated she was in Los Angeles last week.

While there, she stated that she spent the day visiting several organizations that are involved in early fire relief efforts.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” she said. “In a word, things are messy which is not a term I use lightly, and the need is great — but not in the way you might think. While many news stories suggest that donations of food, water, clothing and other commodities are urgently needed, the reality on the ground is considerably different.

Over the past two weeks, there has been a huge display of generosity from members of the local and regional community, as well as national organizations., Fulton stated Vast amounts of product donations have poured in, and as a result, most of the area’s disaster distribution centers aren’t just adequately stocked, they’re overstocked — and overwhelmed.

“Everywhere I went, I saw facilities that were piled high with contributions that had arrived in everything from plastic bags and cardboard boxes to the occasional pallet or bin,” she said. “Facilities and volunteers were overwhelmed by the time-consuming task of sorting through supplies arriving in varied configurations and quantities, delaying their delivery to the survivors who need them most. I also saw countless opportunities to make things better through the skills and expertise of our network of logistics and supply chain professionals. I left LA feeling thankful that ALAN is here to help – and encouraged about the form our response efforts will be taking …