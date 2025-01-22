Top gear: Minnesota Trucking Association unveils 2024 Driver of the Year

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Trucking Association (MTA) named Roger Zima, a driver for Foltz Trucking as 2024 Minnesota Driver of the Year.

“This award is a great way to honor the best in our industry. Driving safely is no easy task, especially considering his daily driving conditions like congestion, driver distractions, and the added challenges of Minnesota winters. Having over 4 million safe driving miles is an outstanding accomplishment,” says John Hausladen, MTA president. “We’re proud to award Roger for this achievement.”

Road to Recognition

“Roger is a prime example of an employee that lives and breathes the core values and principles of Foltz Trucking,” said Ken Foltz. “Roger does it right every trip, every day, every week and every year.”

According to a media release, Foltz Trucking started in 1958 with one truck and remains a family-owned/operated business. Specializing in hopper freight, Foltz Trucking hauls a wide array of bulk materials including agricultural products and ingredients for pet food.

During the year exceptional drivers are nominated by their companies and one driver is chosen as Driver of the Month. Those drivers must meet a high standard of requirements. Criteria includes an outstanding driving and work record, contribution to industry, highway safety and involvement in the community. One of the twelve nominees is then selected as Driver of the Year by a panel of judges. This year’s judges are Charles St. Martin, division administrator for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Laura Roads, MnDOT and Captain Robert Zak, Minnesota State Patrol.