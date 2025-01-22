Post Malone releasing ‘Big Rig’ graphic novel

First he conquered country music, now he is diving into graphic novels about big rigs. In fact, it is called Big Rig.

Variety Magazine reported that Post Malone has teamed up with Vault Comics for Big Rig, a graphic novel described as Evil Dead meets Mad Max: Fury Road.

Platinum Dunes, the production banner run by Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, is also involved. The company is working with Malone and Vault on developing a feature adaptation.

Based on an idea by Malone, Big Rig is written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel, and is being drawn by Nathan Gooden, who previously illustrated Vault’s hit comic Barbaric. The comic will be published later this year, but in order to rev up interest, Vault will release the first chapter exclusively at local comic shops on Free Comic Book Day 2025.

“This is going to kick ass,” said Malone in a statement. “It’s amazing working with Vault and Michael Bay. Turning this idea into what we have has been unbelievable. The team has been crushing it, and I can’t believe we get to be a part of Free Comic Book Day.”