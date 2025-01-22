TheTrucker.com
The Nation

GDOT responding to Georgia winter weather event

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   GDOT responding to Georgia winter weather event
Reading Time: < 1 minute
GDOT responding to Georgia winter weather event
Georgia Department of Transportation is responding to road conditions on Georgia highways on Wednesday morning after a winter weather event on Tuesday.

After parts of Georgia received winter precipitation on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation is continuing their response.

According to its website, GDOT states response teams continue to clear snow and ice from the roads. GDOT says crews are prioritizing routes heavily traveled by emergency vehicles.

It also advises motorist to not drive if not necessary.

Early Wednesday morning there were continued reports of black ice on interstates & state routes statewide.
“Road conditions are deteriorating quickly and becoming dangerous to travel, especially parts south and east of I-85 and south of I-20,” GDOT stated in a Wednesday morning alert.
On Tuesday night, GDOT updated that plow crews were out clearing up highways throughout the state.
Georgia DOT stated its top priority is clearing the interstates. Most of our District 2 crews are on I-16, I-20, and Bobby Jones Expressway. Crews are also salting bridges on interstates and high-priority state routes.

“Travel is strongly discouraged overnight. Road temperatures are falling below freezing and black ice is forming in some locations,” the release stated. “Please remember, plow teams are primarily focusing on interstates overnight, meaning most state routes will not be plowed until Wednesday. If you must drive, please use extreme caution, especially on bridges. Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the low 20’s and upper teens across the district.”

Crews are staffed around the clock. All district maintenance personnel are working 12-hour shifts until the event ends.

Temperatures are not expected to get much above freezing in Georgia on Wednesday and will plunge into the teens again Wednesday night.
Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE