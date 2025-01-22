GDOT responding to Georgia winter weather event

After parts of Georgia received winter precipitation on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation is continuing their response.
According to its website, GDOT states response teams continue to clear snow and ice from the roads. GDOT says crews are prioritizing routes heavily traveled by emergency vehicles.
It also advises motorist to not drive if not necessary.
“Travel is strongly discouraged overnight. Road temperatures are falling below freezing and black ice is forming in some locations,” the release stated. “Please remember, plow teams are primarily focusing on interstates overnight, meaning most state routes will not be plowed until Wednesday. If you must drive, please use extreme caution, especially on bridges. Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the low 20’s and upper teens across the district.”
Crews are staffed around the clock. All district maintenance personnel are working 12-hour shifts until the event ends.
