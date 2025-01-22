GDOT responding to Georgia winter weather event

After parts of Georgia received winter precipitation on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation is continuing their response.

According to its website, GDOT states response teams continue to clear snow and ice from the roads. GDOT says crews are prioritizing routes heavily traveled by emergency vehicles.

It also advises motorist to not drive if not necessary.

Early Wednesday morning there were continued reports of black ice on interstates & state routes statewide.

“Road conditions are deteriorating quickly and becoming dangerous to travel, especially parts south and east of I-85 and south of I-20,” GDOT stated in a Wednesday morning alert.

On Tuesday night, GDOT updated that plow crews were out clearing up highways throughout the state.

Georgia DOT stated its top priority is clearing the interstates. Most of our District 2 crews are on I-16, I-20, and Bobby Jones Expressway. Crews are also salting bridges on interstates and high-priority state routes. “Travel is strongly discouraged overnight. Road temperatures are falling below freezing and black ice is forming in some locations,” the release stated. “Please remember, plow teams are primarily focusing on interstates overnight, meaning most state routes will not be plowed until Wednesday. If you must drive, please use extreme caution, especially on bridges. Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the low 20’s and upper teens across the district.” Crews are staffed around the clock. All district maintenance personnel are working 12-hour shifts until the event ends.

Temperatures are not expected to get much above freezing in Georgia on Wednesday and will plunge into the teens again Wednesday night.