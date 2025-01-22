Great Dane’s first truck bodies roll off the line in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Great Dane is celebrating truck body production at its manufacturing facility in Danville, Pa.

“These first truck bodies coming off the line in Danville mark a significant milestone in Great Dane’s ongoing growth, demonstrating our commitment to meeting the rising demand for high-quality truck bodies,” said Rob Ulsh, vice president of dealer and international sales. “It also builds upon our existing strong relationships within the truck body industry, where fleets that require durable truck bodies trust our people and our products.”

Milestone Achievement

According to a company media release, this marks a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic growth plan and long-term vision for expanding its truck body production.

Great Dane’s truck body expansion aligns with the company’s broader vision to enhance operational efficiency, increase regional market presence and solidify its reputation for quality and innovation in the truck body sector.

“We’re thrilled to see the expansion of our truck body offering in Danville,” said Mayo Rude, truck body director. “This is an important step in our long-term vision, and we’re excited to bring our products and services to more customers in this region.”

Award Winning Service

Great Dane Danville has won multiple awards from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) for plant safety. The highly skilled workforce in Danville ensures the company can scale operations to meet the increasing demand for truck bodies across a range of industries.

“Our teams are second to none, and I’m proud of this new milestone, fostered by strong customer relationships and a commitment to excellence,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “Our truck bodies are built with Great Dane’s proven trailer technology and customizations, offering the safety, efficiency, and high quality that our customers need and deserve.”