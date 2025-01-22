TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Peterbilt unveils cutting-edge tech at World of Concrete

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Peterbilt unveils cutting-edge tech at World of Concrete
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Peterbilt unveils cutting-edge tech at World of Concrete
Peterbilt showcases advanced tech solutions at World of Concrete. (Photo courtesy Peterbilt)

LAS VEGAS, Nev.  Peterbilt will exhibit its extensive lineup of cutting-edge tech solutions during World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 21-23.

“The broad technology lineup at World of Concrete highlights Peterbilt’s recognition of customers’ needs and the ability to provide versatile, hard-working applications and reliable solutions,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

Cutting-Edge Tech

According a a media release, World of Concrete attendees can explore four Peterbilt Model 567 vehicles, all equipped for a variety of concrete applications, in Booth #C6227. The rugged and reliable Model 567 features a large windshield and cab-mounted mirrors for greater visibility. It includes a 15-inch configurable digital display that delivers critical truck systems information, including collision mitigation alerts and tire pressure monitoring. Model 567 vehicle configurations displayed include:

  • Con-Tech Rear-Discharge Mixer Body with PACCAR MX-11
  • Beck Rear-Discharge Mixer Body with PACCAR MX-11
  • Cemen Tech Volumetric Mixer Body with PACCAR MX-13
  • Revolution Rear-Discharge Mixer Body with PACCAR PX-9
Other Displays

Also on display, PACCAR TX-18 PRO transmission which, along with the TX-12 PRO, is now available for transit mixer applications with MX engines and rear-engine power take-off (REPTO) on the Model 567. The TX-18 PRO and TX-12 PRO transmissions offer a cooler-less configuration, improved fuel economy due to a twin countershaft design, secondary mode and off-highway calibrations and rock-free mode.

Peterbilt will also demonstrate its commitment to the industry by making its third consecutive joint vehicle donation with Con-Tech to the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program for its 2025 annual auction. A Model 567 with a Con-Tech mixer body will be donated and on display during the auction on Jan. 22 at 1:00 pm PST in room N262 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE