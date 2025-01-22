Peterbilt unveils cutting-edge tech at World of Concrete

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Peterbilt will exhibit its extensive lineup of cutting-edge tech solutions during World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 21-23.

“The broad technology lineup at World of Concrete highlights Peterbilt’s recognition of customers’ needs and the ability to provide versatile, hard-working applications and reliable solutions,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

Cutting-Edge Tech

According a a media release, World of Concrete attendees can explore four Peterbilt Model 567 vehicles, all equipped for a variety of concrete applications, in Booth #C6227. The rugged and reliable Model 567 features a large windshield and cab-mounted mirrors for greater visibility. It includes a 15-inch configurable digital display that delivers critical truck systems information, including collision mitigation alerts and tire pressure monitoring. Model 567 vehicle configurations displayed include:

Con-Tech Rear-Discharge Mixer Body with PACCAR MX-11

Beck Rear-Discharge Mixer Body with PACCAR MX-11

Cemen Tech Volumetric Mixer Body with PACCAR MX-13

Revolution Rear-Discharge Mixer Body with PACCAR PX-9

Other Displays

Also on display, PACCAR TX-18 PRO transmission which, along with the TX-12 PRO, is now available for transit mixer applications with MX engines and rear-engine power take-off (REPTO) on the Model 567. The TX-18 PRO and TX-12 PRO transmissions offer a cooler-less configuration, improved fuel economy due to a twin countershaft design, secondary mode and off-highway calibrations and rock-free mode.

Peterbilt will also demonstrate its commitment to the industry by making its third consecutive joint vehicle donation with Con-Tech to the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program for its 2025 annual auction. A Model 567 with a Con-Tech mixer body will be donated and on display during the auction on Jan. 22 at 1:00 pm PST in room N262 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.