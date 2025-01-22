TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices see double-digit spike in most regions

By Bruce Guthrie -
Deisel prices rose in every region of the US, by double digits in most.

Diesel prices keep climbing.

After last week’s four-cent rise per gallon, prices spiked even more, this week by 11 cents from $3.602 to $3.715 for a gallon.

All regions rose in price with double-digit increases were the norm in most regions.

The largest spike occurred in New England rising to $3.944 from $3.821. The Central Atlantic rose exactly 10 cents per gallon from $3.876 to $3.976.

The Lower Atlantic and Midwest jumped 11 cents from $3.64 to $3.750.  The Midwest Region climbed from $3.532 to $3.648.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

