OOIDA honors service members with Truckers for Troops campaign

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is acknowledging Military Appreciation Month with a Truckers for Troops campaign from May 12-18.

The program focuses on supporting U.S. troops overseas and veterans back home.

“The fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007, originally dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones,” OOIDA said. “Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.”

Achievements to Date

Over the past 17 years, OOIDA has raised more than $800,000 dollars, sent more than 3,278 care packages, serving more than 39, 276 members of the military. We’ve also sent aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans.

How to Participate

During the campaign period, truckers can join or renew for $35, with 10 percent of that money going toward care packages. OOIDA matches the 10 percent dollar for dollar.

During business hours, call 816-229-5791, mention Truckers for Troops, and get transferred to Membership or visit www.ooida.com and select “Become a Member” to join or renew.

If mailing in payments, indicate “Dues & Donation” or “Donation only” and specify “TROOPS” on your payment. Direct donation-only checks to the OOIDA Foundation.

Donations only and more info found here: Truckers for Troops website. Individual tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are also welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Care Packages

Anyone who has a family member or friend serving with the U.S. military, and who would like for them to get a care package, can send the name and complete address to [email protected] and be sure to include projected stateside return date.

Cards and Letters of Appreciation

Please send cards and letters of appreciation to Attention: Truckers for Troops, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029. Towns or school names can be included, but please do not include last names or other personal information.

Wreaths Across America

Truckers for Troops also participates in Wreaths Across America supporting the efforts for wreath placement at Arlington National Cemetery. Wreath sponsorships are $17 each and Truckers for Troops will receive back $5 per sponsorship, which will go to care packages and veterans services. To sponsor a wreath, click here.