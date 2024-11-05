Gear up for giving: Truckers for Troops celebrates 18th year of supporting the brave

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is getting ready to launch its annual Truckers for Troops campaign from Nov. 11-17 which drive focuses on supporting U.S. troops overseas and veterans back home
Beginning the same week as Veterans Day, the fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007, originally dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones, according to an OOIDA press release. Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.
“Over the past 17 years, OOIDA has raised more than $800,000, sent more than 3,283 care packages, serving more than 39, 396 members of the military,” OOIDA said. “The organization has also sent aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans, including the Veterans Community Project. The VCP began in Kansas City and plans to have locations in every state. Currently they have locations in Sioux Falls, SD, Longmont, CO, St. Louis, MO, and will be expanding to Oklahoma City, OK, Milwaukee, WI and Glendale, AZ.”
HOW IT WORKS
During the one-week campaign period, truckers can join or renew for $35, with 10 percent of that money going toward care packages. OOIDA matches the 10 percent dollar for dollar.
By Phone: During business hours, call 816-229-5791, mention Truckers for Troops, and get transferred to Membership. For after-hour callers, use the same number, press 1, and leave a voicemail.
Online: Visit www.OOIDA.com and select “Become a Member” to join or renew.
Mail: If mailing in payments, indicate “Dues & Donation” or “Donation only” and specify “TROOPS” on your payment. Direct donation-only checks to the OOIDA Foundation.
Donations only and more info found here: Truckers for Troops website. Individual tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are also welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.
Spotlight on Veterans Community Project: This invaluable project boasts a 60 percent success rate transitioning veterans from homelessness to permanent housing. Veterans are provided with “tiny homes” filled with amenities as well as access to a community center for support. With several locations and plans for national expansion, the project aims to touch lives in every state.
CARE PACKAGE ADDRESSES
Anyone who has a family member or friend serving with the U.S. military, and who would like for them to get a care package, can send the name and complete address to [email protected] and be sure to include projected stateside return date.
CARDS AND LETTERS SHOWING APPRECIATION
Send to: Attention: Truckers for Troops, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029. Towns or school names can be included, but please do not include last names or other personal information. No particular theme, and not necessarily holidays or Christmas.