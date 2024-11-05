Gear up for giving: Truckers for Troops celebrates 18th year of supporting the brave

Beginning the same week as Veterans Day, the fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007, originally dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones, according to an OOIDA press release. Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.

HOW IT WORKS

During the one-week campaign period, truckers can join or renew for $35, with 10 percent of that money going toward care packages. OOIDA matches the 10 percent dollar for dollar.

By Phone: During business hours, call 816-229-5791, mention Truckers for Troops, and get transferred to Membership. For after-hour callers, use the same number, press 1, and leave a voicemail.

Online: Visit Visit www.OOIDA.com and select “Become a Member” to join or renew.

Mail: If mailing in payments, indicate “Dues & Donation” or “Donation only” and specify “TROOPS” on your payment. Direct donation-only checks to the OOIDA Foundation.