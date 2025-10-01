Fleetio expands Maintenance Shop Network to Canada

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fleetio is expanding its Maintenance Shop Network into Canada.

“For the first time, trusted Canadian repair partners will join a growing ecosystem built to keep essential fleets running strong, bringing speed and reliability to every repair,” Fleetio said. “From crowded highways to remote worksites, Canadian fleets have previously struggled to access a broad network of trusted vendors, coordinate repairs, capture consistent data and minimize downtime, resulting in lost time and money. These challenges reflected a growing need for smarter tools and stronger infrastructure. This expansion goes beyond repairs, building confidence, reducing downtime and empowering the people who keep communities moving to do their work with speed and certainty.”

Trusted Repair Shops

With access to a powerful network of trusted repair shops, real-time repair tracking, automated approvals and streamlined payments, Canadian fleets can now move with greater purpose and precision, according to a Fleetio press release. The launch makes it easier for fleets to secure timely, high-quality maintenance, while providing original equipment manufacturers and verified maintenance providers across Canada with stronger ways to keep essential work at the forefront.

“Without Fleetio, I’d need to hire 2–3 more people just to handle data entry for our 1,500+ vehicles,” said Keith Eddings, Fleet Manager at 3S Services. “I process 20,000-25,000 line items a week, and the Maintenance Shop Network makes it simple to review. I can reject unnecessary work, hold shops accountable and see our full service history in one click.”

Key Features

Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network delivers “powerful advantages for fleets of all sizes” through:

Efficient Third-Party Repairs: Fleets saved an average of 17 minutes per transaction with automated approvals, faster scheduling and consolidated billing. Auto-approvals streamline routine work like oil changes, while larger repairs can be flagged for review, giving fleets both efficiency and control. With instant approvals replacing hours of delay, vehicles spend less time waiting and more time on the road.

Trusted Shop Coverage: Across the U.S. and Canada, vetted repair shops provide fleets with tens of thousands of trusted options, from national chains to local providers, every shop is carefully verified for consistent quality.

Smarter Cost Controls: Access to centralized service and spend history gives fleets clear insight into their budgets. Customers report saving millions of dollars by extending service intervals and rejecting unnecessary work, all while keeping operations predictable and efficient.

Clear Visibility and Accuracy: Fleets benefit from consistent, accurate data across every repair. With true costs captured automatically, including labor, parts, vendors and line items, leaders can rely on reporting that reflects actual operating expenses, enabling better forecasting and smarter financial decisions.

Auto Integrate Acquisition

“Expanding Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network into Canada meets a growing demand, reflecting momentum across the industry. We’re putting real power into the hands of the people who keep fleets running,” said Miles Rand, director of product management, marketplace at Fleetio. “This allows Canadian fleets to have an unparalleled level of visibility around approvals and cost controls, reducing unwanted spend. With that advantage, fleets can build a smarter, stronger future from the ground up.”

Earlier this year, Fleetio announced the acquisition of Auto Integrate, a maintenance authorization platform that enables repair shops to electronically submit repair orders for approval, dramatically reducing vehicle downtime and improving operational efficiency. This capability will fully integrate with Fleetio’s comprehensive platform, creating a seamless experience for businesses managing complex maintenance operations on the Maintenance Shop Network, according to the release.

“Fleetio’s Shop Network expansion into Canada is more than new technology or broader coverage,” Fleetio said. “It’s about helping the people who carry the weight, face the weather and still get the job done, day in and day out.”