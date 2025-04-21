Utilimarc expands fleet technology offerings with Fleetio partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Utilimarc is partnering with Fleetio as part of Utilimarc’s expanding fleet technology offerings.

According to a company press release, Fleetio’s maintenance software will enhance how fleet leaders manage operations, track performance and increase efficiency in a rapidly evolving industry.

“Adding Fleetio to our technology offerings is a game-changer for our customers,” said Chris Shaffer, CEO, Utilimarc. “Fleetio’s intuitive and comprehensive platform aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify fleet management and deliver the tools and insights fleet leaders need to succeed. This partnership allows us to offer a seamless solution that integrates analytics with day-to-day fleet management.”

Integration Solutions

“This partnership allows us to offer a seamless solution that integrates analytics with day-to-day fleet management.” the release said.

Through this partnership, Fleetio will become a key component of Utilimarc’s ecosystem, offering customers access to advanced fleet management tools that complement Utilimarc’s analytics expertise. Utilimarc’s industry knowledge and support will help fleet leaders adopt Fleetio’s platform effectively, ensuring they maximize its value within their operations.

Fleetio’s scalable, cloud-based solution provides a strong foundation to streamline and manage fleet operations. Utilimarc supports fleets in leveraging this technology by guiding implementation, integrating maintenance insights into broader strategies, and ensuring seamless adoption. With this partnership, fleet leaders can reduce administrative burden, improve data accuracy, and make informed decisions with tools designed to save time and optimize performance.

Benefits of the Partnership

Working with an authorized Fleetio reseller means receiving dedicated support and a personalized approach to implementing your fleet management solution. Benefits of Utilimarc and Fleetio together:

Expert Implementation: Utilimarc helps to make the implementation process easier and faster with an experienced team of fleet technology experts to help set you up for success.

Utilimarc helps to make the implementation process easier and faster with an experienced team of fleet technology experts to help set you up for success. Custom Integrations: Harmonize Fleetio with telematics or fuel management systems for robust reporting and analytics.

Harmonize Fleetio with telematics or fuel management systems for robust reporting and analytics. Comprehensive Technology Ecosystem: Fleetio’s fleet optimization platform integrated with Utilimarc’s analytics tools creates a unified solution for managing operations and deriving insights.

Fleetio’s fleet optimization platform integrated with Utilimarc’s analytics tools creates a unified solution for managing operations and deriving insights. Enhanced Maintenance and Operations Tracking: Fleetio’s tools streamline vehicle maintenance, work orders and task tracking, ensuring smoother workflows and less downtime.

Fleetio’s tools streamline vehicle maintenance, work orders and task tracking, ensuring smoother workflows and less downtime. Data-Driven Decision-Making: Utilimarc’s advanced analytics combined with Fleetio’s maintenance data enable fleet leaders to make informed decisions that optimize efficiency and cut costs.

Utilimarc’s advanced analytics combined with Fleetio’s maintenance data enable fleet leaders to make informed decisions that optimize efficiency and cut costs. Enterprise Customer Support: Benefit from high-touch support and a dedicated account manager focused on fleet success.

Transforming Fleet Management Together

According to the release, the partnership is a natural fit, with Utilimarc’s experience in fleet technologies and analytics complementing Fleetio’s expertise in fleet management systems. This combination will help to empower fleet leaders with the tools, insights and support they need to stay ahead in an increasingly demanding industry.

“Our goal is to be the gold standard for fleets, partners and repair shops, helping them improve their operations at any level,” said Jon Meachin, CEO at Fleetio. “In addition, leveraging partners like Utilimarc to affirm that ideal ensures long-term success for fleet professionals.”