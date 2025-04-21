Border patrol finds over 90K Xanax pills

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Interstate 5 in Southern California was the site last week of a major drug bust.

According to a news release issued by th U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector stopped a major narcotics smuggling attempt by intercepting a vast quantity of Xanax pills on Interstate 5 north of San Diego.

CBP says that on April 16, at approximately 4:50 p.m., agents assigned to the San Clemente Station stopped the driver of a black pickup truck traveling north on Interstate 5, near Camp Pendleton.

During the vehicle stop, agents interviewed the driver and requested assistance from a K-9 unit. The K-9 yielded a positive alert for the possible presence of concealed narcotics in the vehicle.

Agents discovered 11 boxes containing individual packages labeled as Farmapram, the equivalent of Xanax, sold in Mexico.

Xanax is a schedule IV narcotic used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. When misused as a recreational drug, it can have life-threatening consequences.

Agents transported the driver, vehicle, and presumed narcotics to the Border Patrol station for further investigation. The packages contained a total of 90,090 pills, with an estimated street value of over $600,000.

The driver, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The driver now faces state charges for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

“This seizure sends a clear message: we will not tolerate dangerous drugs on our streets,” said Jeffrey Stalnaker, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector. “Our agents work around the clock to shut down drug trafficking operations and to protect lives. This is a significant win, but our work continues.”