Fleet Advantage offering complimentary fleet audits at ACT Expo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage will be exhibiting at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo from April 28 – May 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center in booth #5908.

Company executives will be on hand to offer complimentary fleet audits, discuss tariff-driven equipment cost increases and their newly launched Tariff-Readiness Plan, and to explain how artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven solutions are helping to solve for the transportation industry’s biggest challenges in logistics, mandates, equipment procurement, asset management, and flexible financing.

“Today’s transportation industry continues to undergo a significant period of digital transformation driven by AI with innovations that promise to modernize every part of the supply chain, from vehicle design and equipment financing to logistics and truck maintenance scheduling,” Fleet Aadvantage said. “At this year’s ACT Expo, Fleet Advantage executives will address the abundance of data and analytics available today, and the right use of AI-driven insights to make the best decisions for each fleet.”

How AI Modernizes Fleet Decisioning

Companies with transportation fleets have increasingly used data analytics with some form of AI in various aspects of their operations. For example, in route planning and optimization, one fleet recently developed an in-house platform condensing its previous five external platforms and utilizing data capture, and some AI algorithms to analyze historical traffic patterns, weather data, and delivery schedules to determine the most efficient routes for drivers. This has not only reduced fuel consumption and delivery times for their fleet, but has also helped in meeting tight deadlines and improving overall productivity, according to the release.

By analyzing data from telematics, AI-driven predictive maintenance systems can anticipate potential vehicle issues before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. These systems analyze data from onboard sensors and historical maintenance records to predict when a vehicle is likely to require servicing, allowing for more proactive maintenance scheduling.

AI is also now being used partly in fleet operations, however, this does not include negotiations with OEMs, finance partners, custom fleet specs, etc., as those areas are still best discussed as a team based on data-driven decisions.

Today’s organizations are still hesitant to go all-in on the use of AI for procurement decisioning, as only 19% said they are very confident in this area according to a recent industry survey. This is most likely because approximately 24% said they are concerned about data accuracy from AI systems, according to the release.

Maintenance Programs

For maintenance and vehicle health, agent-assisted AI can leverage data from multiple sources – including onboard sensors, historical maintenance records, and even external factors like road conditions and weather patterns. An agentic AI system can not only predict maintenance needs but also autonomously schedule and coordinate maintenance activities to minimize disruption to operations. This is also important since 62% of survey respondents said they would like to utilize agentic AI for their maintenance operations.

“The integration of AI and agent-assisted AI for private fleets offers great potential, reimagining many areas of a fleet’s operations,” said Hadley Benton, CTP, executive vice president of business development for Fleet Advantage. “However, to truly realize these benefits, it’s important to rely on proven, accurate data sources, which ensures the safe, responsible, and effective deployment of AI solutions for sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting with a Fleet Advantage executive at the ACT Expo click here.