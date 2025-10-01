WEX, Trucker Path unite to provide truck-safe navigation to fleets and drivers

PORTLAND, Maine and PHOENIX, Ariz. — WEX and Trucker Path are collaborating to offer WEX over-the-road EFS customers Trucker Path for Fleets, the truck-safe navigation app for North American truckers.

“Trucker Path for Fleets adds an important capability for our over-the-road customers,” said Timothy Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of Over-the-Road at WEX. “Its trusted navigation technology helps drivers avoid hazards and reach destinations more efficiently. This is the beginning of a shared commitment to simplify fleet operations and make life on the road safer for truckers.”

The joint effort will provide access to the mobile app at a preferred rate, giving drivers the ability to avoid hazards, plan efficient routes, and access real-time information on parking, weather, and road conditions.

Features Designed for Real-World Trucking Challenges

Powered by input from more than one million users each month, Trucker Path provides navigation for drivers and fleet managers, tailored to truck dimensions and restrictions, helping avoid low overpasses, sharp turns, and weight-restricted roads. Additional features include:

Trip planning and last-mile navigation to facility entrances, with hazard avoidance and entry/exit guidance.

Real-time parking availability to reduce search time and improve rest planning.

Fleet tracking and load ETA updates with continuous GPS integration to TMS platforms.

Weigh station statuses and wait times for better trip timing.

Custom map layers to highlight or restrict points of interest (POIs), plus the ability to upload proprietary POIs.

500,000+ truck-friendly POIs including truck stops, rest areas, hotels, and restaurants with peer reviews.

Live weather, traffic, and road construction updates to adjust routes proactively.

Looking Ahead to More Services for Fleets and Drivers

“The alliance between Trucker Path and WEX expands access to tools that benefit both drivers and the fleets they drive for,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “WEX customers will enjoy the same navigation advantages trusted by our community, plus added features for fleet operations — all at a greatly reduced cost. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to introduce even more services in the near future.”

Trucker Path also supports single sign-on and mobile device management, enabling fleets to manage driver access securely. Optional custom branding can further align with fleet identity, helping boost driver engagement and retention.

For more information about WEX’s over-the-road solutions, visit efsllc.com. Current WEX customers can contact their account representative to learn more about eligibility for this new offering. To learn more about Trucker Path, click here. You can also visit your preferred app store and download the Trucker Path app for free.