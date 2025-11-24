Group files suit after tanker truck leak in Oklahoma

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A group of victims from a toxic anhydrous ammonia gas week that happened late on Nov. 12 are now suing the companies it believes are responsible.

The suit, filed on Friday in Custer County District Court, includes three plaintiffs that are residents of Weatherford, and one is from Tennessee, according to a news report from News 9 out of Oklahoma City.

“It’s really frustrating for me because I’m from that town,” plaintiff attorney Clayton Bruner said.

The lawsuit names Airgas, the company that owns the tanker truck, as a defendant as well as IHG Hotels and Champion Hotels as defendants for their role in the location of the incident, the Weatherford Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

The leak from a truck outside the hotel in Weatherford forced at least 500 to 600 people to evacuate their homes early Thursday while others were ordered to remain inside theirs for several hours. Firefighters went door-to-door to tell those who needed to leave, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The truck was carrying 25,000 pounds (11,340 kilograms) of ammonia, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has blamed a leaky gasket for the release of the gas. The company transporting the gas, Philadelphia-area-based supplier Airgas, said the leak had been contained.

“Our primary concern remains with all those impacted by this accident,” the company said in a statement Friday. “We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of first responders and emergency personnel to prioritize the safety and well-being of the community of Weatherford.”

