Pilot delivers major upgrades across the U.S. and Canada

Pilot is updating its network with new and enhanced digital offerings and milestones in its electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network.

“Creating exceptional experiences for our guests – whether in our stores, at the pumps or in our app – is driven by our purpose of showing people they matter at every turn,” said Brad Anderson, president, retail at Pilot. “Providing a seamless digital experience and meeting the diverse needs of our guests are just a few examples of how we are living out our ambition to be the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys.”

Mobile Ordering

Pilot is launching mobile ordering in select markets, with the goal of offering the feature at nearly 400 locations by the end of 2025.

“Guests can save valuable time and order ahead by effortlessly browsing an extensive menu to mix and match road trip essentials while earning redeemable rewards to fuel future journeys,” Pilot said. “Freshly prepared food, snacks and truck and automotive supplies are just a few clicks away within Pilot’s app or website – giving drivers the convenience they need to get back on the road faster.”

Updated EV Network

Pilot’s coast-to-coast EV charging network, developed in collaboration with General Motors and EVgo, now offers more than 200 fast-charging locations across nearly 40 states with the recent addition of 30 new sites. Drivers can access more than 875 EV fast-charging stalls along essential travel corridors and enjoy reliable charging during long-distance travel.

“Pilot designed its network to offer an elevated charging experience by building a guest-focused network with strategic locations that offer free Wi-Fi, on-site dining options and grocery and convenience items,” Pilot said. “Most locations also offer the convenience of pull-through charging spots and canopies so drivers can be protected from the elements. These efforts have led to Pilot’s network receiving a travel center industry-leading Plugshare score of 9.43 as of October 2025 based on feedback from EV drivers when checking into a location.”

For a complete list of EV charging locations, click here or use the Pilot app.

New Website and Revamped Loyalty App

For a more consistent experience under the Pilot brand, the company launched a reimagined website.

“The new site features a fresh design and updated content, allowing users to easily find what they need,” Pilot said. “Additionally, Pilot renamed its award-winning myRewards Plus app to the Pilot app to ensure a more intuitive experience for new and existing users. Designed to meet guests’ needs, the Pilot app continues to offer all the features guests know and love, including the myRewards loyalty program, shower and parking reservations, mobile fueling and personalized in-app offers.”

Location Expansions and Upgrades Continue

Professional drivers can get fast, reliable maintenance services at more than 90 Southern Tire Mart at Pilot (STMP) locations across the United States, including these six new locations:

STMP #729 – Houston, Texas.

STMP #50 – Sulphur, Ky.

STMP #746 – Salt Lake City, Utah.

STMP #1319 – Burleson, Texas.

STMP #705 – Sayre, Okla.

STMP #1382 – Hudson, Colo.

Since July 2025, an additional 14 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations across 11 states and provinces received curb-to-counter renovations. Locations include:

Pilot #1 – Mill Hall, Penn.

Pilot #1019 – Orland, Calif.

Pilot #602 – Birmingham, Ala.

Pilot #1021 – Holland, Mich.

Pilot #12 – Perrysburg, Ohio.

Pilot #209 – Van Horn, Texas.

Pilot #134 – St. Cloud, Minn.

Pilot #1028 – Buffalo, Texas.

Flying J #552 – Lebanon, Ohio.

Flying J #655 – Spiceland, Ind.

Flying J #620 – Smithton, Penn.

Flying J #744 – Ogden, Utah

Shell Flying J #863 – Balgonie, Saskatchewan.

One9 #226 – Dandridge, Tenn.

The company also added 11 dealer locations to its network, providing expanded options for drivers along their routes. Locations include:

Pilot Dealer #1483 – Kankakee, Ill.

Pilot Dealer #1476 – Belvidere, Ill.

One9 Dealer #1463 – Welsh, La.

One9 Dealer #1471 – Bolingbrook, Ill.

One9 Dealer #1481 – Ozark, Ala.

One9 Dealer #1447 – El Centro, Calif.

One9 Dealer #1482 – Sauk Centre, Minn.

One9 Dealer #1418 – Seguin, Texas.

One9 Dealer #1335 – Venus, Texas.

One9 Dealer #1503 – Salina, Utah.

One9 Dealer #1504 – Searchlight, Nev.