Pilot launches mobile ordering along with other digital enhancements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is elevating its digital offerings with the launch of mobile ordering, the renaming of its loyalty app and a reimagined website.

“At the heart of everything we do is a genuine desire to connect with our guests in meaningful ways and show them that they matter at every turn,” said Brad Anderson, president, retail at Pilot. “We’re focused on listening to what our guests need and delivering exceptional experiences that make the most of every mile.”

These updates mark the latest milestone in Pilot’s ongoing drive to innovate and create exceptional experiences for its guests, according to a Pilot press release.

Mobile Ordering: Convenience Within Reach

“Pilot’s new mobile ordering feature allows guests to order ahead and save valuable time,” Pilot said. “Whether craving a hot meal, wanting a quick snack or needing truck and automotive supplies, the process is simple and convenient for drivers hitting the open road. Mobile ordering is available online or in the Pilot app in select markets with plans to expand to nearly 400 locations by the end of 2025.”

Guests can use mobile ordering to:

Order ahead: Effortlessly browse an extensive menu to mix and match road trip essentials with crispy chicken wings, pizza, snacks, coffee and more—with more than one hundred items to choose from.

Enjoy fast, convenient pick-up: Receive an alert when the order is ready for pickup, allowing drivers the convenience to quickly fuel up, fill up and get back out on their journeys.

Earn additional savings: Seamlessly earn and redeem rewards within the app, bringing extra value to every order.

Enhanced Website and Renamed Loyalty App.

Redesigned Website

As part of its digital enhancements, Pilot is launching a redesigned website at PilotCompany.com. The new site offers a fresh design, updated content and a more intuitive user experience, making it easier for guests to find what they need. Mobile ordering, along with the ability to reserve showers and parking, is also available on the website, providing more ways for drivers to plan ahead and get back on the road faster.

MyRewards Becomes Pilot App

“For a more consistent experience, the company also renamed its myRewards Plus app to the Pilot app,” Pilot said. “Designed to meet its guests’ needs, the Pilot app will continue to offer all the features guests know and love, including the myRewards loyalty program, mobile fueling, shower and parking reservations and personalized in-app offers. In addition, the company has expanded its rewards program to include Canada, allowing professional drivers to earn rewards through PushForPoints when fueling at Canadian Flying J locations.* Further app enhancements are planned for 2026, bringing travelers new features and additional customizations to fuel up and fill up with their favorite items.”

These updates build upon Pilot’s desire to deliver a seamless and consistent end-to-end experience for its guests, whether at the pump, in stores or online. To learn more click here or download the Pilot app.

*To participate in the PushForPoints Program in Canada, members must activate the PushForPoints Program each month in the mobile app by clicking the activate button. Professional driver members earn 1 point per 4 commercial diesel litres purchased, and after activation can increase points with future qualifying fills. Members must fuel at least 200 litres in a fill for each “qualifying fill”; limit of 1 qualifying fill per day. Each qualifying fill adds an additional 1/2 point per 4 litres to your myRewards account for all litres purchased the rest of the month, up to 4 points per 4 litres. Points earning resets to 1 point per 4 litres on the 1st of each month. Must present myRewards card, barcode in app, or phone number associated with myRewards account at time of purchase. Valid for diesel fuel purchases only; not valid on DEF, gasoline, auto-diesel, or in-store purchases. Valid only at participating Flying J branded, owned and/or operated locations (“Flying J Locations”) in Canada. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. Purchase required. Invalid on prior purchases. Cannot be sold, bartered, or combined with other offers. No cash value, rain checks, or substitutions allowed. To the extent permitted by applicable law, the PushForPoints program and related PushForPoints offers are subject to change or may be discontinued at any time without advanced notice. Data rates may apply. ©2025 Pilot Travel Centers LLC