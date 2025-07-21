Filling up for fun: Pilot’s exciting summer plans revealed

Pilot is making the most of people’s journeys this summer and is fueling the busy travel season by adding new locations, remodeling more of its stores, expanding its EV network and hiring 7,500 team members.

“We are going the extra mile this summer to ensure we continue to create exceptional experiences for the over 1.2 million guests we serve every day,” said Brad Anderson, president, retail at Pilot. “Our purpose is showing people they matter at every turn, and that starts with our team members working across our network and continues with our investments in retail, to grow and update our industry-leading network of stores to meet the needs of our guests and the communities we serve.”

Growing Pilot’s Network

Pilot continues to grow and enhance its travel center network with new stores and remodeled locations to create exceptional experiences for drivers, wherever they are heading. Recently opened locations include:

Pilot #1439 – Port Allen, La.

Pilot #1382 – Hudson, Colo.

Xpress Fuel #1312 – Vinton, Texas.

Shell Flying J #851 – Monte Creek, British Columbia.

Two new Pilot dealers – Perris, Calif. and Cedar Grove, Wis.

Renovations

Pilot completed renovations to 11 travel centers in the second quarter including:

Pilot #90 – Fort Pierce, Fla.

Pilot #118 – Benton, Ark.

Pilot #504 – Klamath Falls, Ore.

Pilot #365 – Madera, Calif.

Pilot #133 – Chemult, Ore.

Pilot #358 – Paducah, Ky.

Pilot #198 – Plymouth, Ind.

Pilot #311 – Erie, Penn.

Flying J #678 – Pearl, Miss.

Flying J #744 – Ogden, Utah.

Xpress Fuels #1262 – Clint, Texas.

Fueling All Journeys with EV Charging and Alternative Fuels

“EV drivers can road trip in confidence this summer with EV fast-charging stations added to 36 new Pilot locations since March, growing Pilot’s coast-to-coast EV network with locations on major routes across 35 states,” Pilot said.

Pilot is also expanding access to alternative fuels to meet the needs of its trucking customers and recently celebrated the installation of the country’s first two B99 biodiesel retail offerings for commercial drivers at its travel centers in Decatur, Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa. Pilot is the nation’s top biodiesel blender and provider, and this new B99 offering is part of its continued efforts to partner with the industry to provide cleaner alternative fueling solutions.

Delivering Miles of Good

Pilot is committed to investing in its team members and the communities it serves through its new corporate giving initiative, Miles of Good, and has donated $14.9m to charities since 2020. With each store opening and major renovation, Pilot donates to local school districts, now totaling $1.6m since 2020. Other recent philanthropic efforts through Miles of Good include: