ATA’s Trucking Association Executives Council announces new leadership

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is announcing new members of the Trucking Association Executives Council (TAEC).

Tony Bradley, president & CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association, and Chris Maxwell, president & CEO of the Rhode Island Trucking Association, have been elected by their state trucking association peers to serve as the chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Tony Bradley

Bradley previously served as the TAEC vice chair and succeeds John Esparza, president & CEO of the Texas Trucking Association, who recently concluded his one-year term as TAEC chair. As TAEC chairman, Bradley serves as the TAEC representative to the ATA Executive Committee and Strategic Priorities Committee.

“The Federation is in great shape, and we have big goals in mind for the year to come,” said John D. Esparza, president and CEO of the Texas Trucking Association and outgoing chairman of TAEC. “Tony is a proven leader, whose knowledge and experience will serve the states well. We have a strong slate of leadership in the regional ranks ready for the work ahead.”

Bradley has led the Arizona Trucking Association and the Arizona Trucking Association Foundation since 2013. He began his professional career with Senator John McCain, working in a variety of capacities for the late Senator in Arizona and Washington, D.C., and he consulted and advised on hundreds of political and public affairs campaigns throughout the United States. With more than 25 years of experience in public policy, government relations and public affairs, he is a passionate advocate for the trucking industry and is considered a trustworthy ally and a formidable foe at the Arizona Capitol, according to ATA.

State Associations Critical for Trucking

“It’s an honor to be elected by my peers to serve as chairman of TAEC,” Bradley said. “The work our state associations do—day in and day out—is critical to the strength and success of the trucking industry nationwide. I look forward to building on the legacy of leaders who have served in this role as we continue to advocate, innovate, and elevate the voice of trucking across the country.”

Chris Maxwell

Maxwell has been an active member of the Rhode Island Trucking Association since 1987, serving as Chairman of its Board of Directors prior to being named President and CEO in 2011. He spent 25 years in trucking and transportation safety at a heavy highway contractor and is the recipient of numerous recognitions, including the 2019 ATA President’s TAEC Leadership Award.

As vice chairman, Maxwell serves as first alternate should Bradley be unable to participate in an Executive Committee or Strategic Priorities Committee meeting.

Trucking Association Executives Council

TAEC is comprised of staff executives of state trucking associations and conferences affiliated with ATA. The purpose of TAEC is to:

Promote the trucking industry.

Contribute to the improvement of the associations and organizations established to serve the trucking industry.

Advance the professional stature and capabilities of the managers and executives of such associations.

TAEC also announced its new regional and ATA Conference Chairs: