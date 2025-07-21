Survey highlights carrier challenges in driver recruiting and retention

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency in partnership with People. Data. Analytics (PDA) are releasing the results of their 2025 Carrier Survey.

“As carriers navigate shifting economic conditions and tighter capacity, the smartest fleets are using this moment to re-evaluate what’s working, what’s not, and ultimately what strategy is delivering the best quality leads,” said Brian Johnston, president of Conversion. “This survey data reinforces that volume is no longer the goal. It’s about connecting faster with the right drivers and using technology and strategy to improve lead quality and reduce uninterested drivers in the pipeline.”

The national survey of carriers across the trucking industry provides key insights into the priorities, concerns and strategic shifts fleets are making in today’s evolving driver market.

Crucial Carrier Challenges

According to a joint press release, the survey explores fleets’ top recruiting and retention challenges, including economic uncertainty, rising turnover, and evolving driver expectations and intent. Among the most notable findings, 54.5% of carriers cited the freight economy as their top concern, with nearly half also identifying driver turnover as a major issue.

One of the survey’s most significant findings is the rise of “uncommitted” applicants in the recruiting pipeline. Over 54% of carriers reported that a flood of drivers with no genuine intent to work is wasting recruiter time and impacting hiring efficiency. Additionally, 80% of carriers say a lack of qualified applicants remains their top recruiting challenge.

Hope on the Horizon

“Despite current challenges, carriers remain cautiously optimistic,” the release said. “More than 67% of fleets expect to grow in the next 12 months, and nearly half predict a slight increase in freight rates. However, only 29% of carriers say they plan to raise driver pay in the near future, despite continued inflation and consistent feedback from drivers that predictable compensation is a top concern.”

The survey also revealed that 38% of carriers still do not have a formal retention program in place. For those experiencing high turnover, especially in the first six months of employment, the data presents a clear message: proactive communication and feedback loops are no longer optional.

Other Key Highlights

“Retention starts before the driver is seated and continues long after orientation,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations at PDA. “Carriers need to stay engaged, provide early support, and use data to identify which drivers may be at risk of leaving. If you’re not reaching out to your drivers, another recruiter is.”

According to the release, the 2025 Carrier Survey serves as a valuable benchmark for fleets navigating today’s evolving transportation landscape. With actionable data and takeaways on driver recruiting challenges, retention strategies, and compensation trends, the report equips carriers with the insights needed to remain competitive and build stronger, more sustainable teams.

To access the full 2025 Carrier Survey report, click here.