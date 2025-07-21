TheTrucker.com
Three crashes on I-30 in Arkansas include fatality involving 3 big rigs

By Bruce Guthrie -
Three crashes on Interstate 30 in Arkansas has caused fatalities and snarled traffic westbound. (Courtesy of KSLA)

FULTON, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police released on Monday morning that it has been dealing with three crashes on Interstate 30 including a fatality that is still under investigation.

A media release stated that a crash that occurred at mile-marker 20 involved three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck which killed two and seriously injured two more.

The three crashes have disrupted traffic westbound from mile markers 31 to 18.

At approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, ASP reported a collision occurred on I-30 west near the 18-mile marker in Fulton.

Authorities say an Arkansas Department of Transportation contractor in a specialized trailer was applying reflectors along the center of the roadway when he was struck and killed by a 2004 Buick Century.

The driver of the Buick fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

A second, two-vehicle collision occurred at about 2:15 a.m. near the 19-mile marker westbound, resulting in minor injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

