Three crashes on I-30 in Arkansas include fatality involving 3 big rigs

FULTON, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police released on Monday morning that it has been dealing with three crashes on Interstate 30 including a fatality that is still under investigation.

A media release stated that a crash that occurred at mile-marker 20 involved three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck which killed two and seriously injured two more.

The three crashes have disrupted traffic westbound from mile markers 31 to 18.

At approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, ASP reported a collision occurred on I-30 west near the 18-mile marker in Fulton.

Authorities say an Arkansas Department of Transportation contractor in a specialized trailer was applying reflectors along the center of the roadway when he was struck and killed by a 2004 Buick Century.

The driver of the Buick fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

A second, two-vehicle collision occurred at about 2:15 a.m. near the 19-mile marker westbound, resulting in minor injuries.