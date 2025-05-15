Trucker exodus: New survey reveals nearly 47% of drivers seeking new jobs

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency in partnership with People. Data. Analytics (PDA) has released the results of their Spring 2025 Truck Driver Survey.

“The survey highlights a competitive recruiting landscape where drivers have more options than ever,” said Kelley Walkup, CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency. “Carriers must not only understand what drives applicants, but also act quickly. Speed and communication are critical. Being the first to connect and guiding drivers to complete their full application is how carriers can secure talent before they look elsewhere.”

Insights into Driver Challenges and Priorities

The survey provides crucial insights into the evolving perspectives, challenges, and priorities of professional truck drivers, offering valuable takeaways for carriers and industry stakeholders navigating today’s market, according a joint press release.

The Spring 2025 survey explores a range of critical topics, including driver job satisfaction, pay expectations, communication, and job search behavior. As the freight economy shows signs of improvement, the survey reveals that 46.8% of drivers are currently seeking new job opportunities—an increase of nearly 7% since the Fall 2024 survey. This marks the highest percentage of job-seeking drivers recorded since Conversion and PDA began tracking this data.

Drivers Looking for Work/Life Balance, Higher Pay, Better Benefits

One of the most significant findings is that nearly 70% of drivers looking for new jobs are seeking improved home time, while 64.7% prioritize predictable pay. Quality of life remains a driving factor, with drivers seeking balance between their personal and professional lives. The survey also highlights that 42.3% of drivers are interested in better benefits, and 42.3% seek access to better equipment—demonstrating a growing demand for value beyond basic compensation.

“Retention begins with listening and acting on feedback,” said said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations at PDA. “This survey provides carriers with a clear understanding of what keeps drivers satisfied. Carriers that prioritize transparency, consistent communication, and quick problem resolution will have the upper hand. When drivers feel heard and valued, they’re more likely to stay.”

Economic Concerns

The survey also explored drivers who are not currently looking for new opportunities. Among these respondents, 63.4% reported being happy with their current position. However, economic concerns remain, with 16.4% of drivers choosing to stay put until the economy improves.

Additionally, the survey underscores a critical challenge: while many drivers are content for now, they remain highly aware of their options. Over 90% of drivers reported being contacted by other carriers each week with job opportunities. This constant outreach reinforces the need for carriers to not only recruit effectively but also to maintain strong retention strategies.

Armed with these insights, carriers have a powerful opportunity to refine their recruiting and retention strategies, ensuring they stay competitive, connect with drivers faster, and create a work environment that keeps drivers engaged.

To access the full Spring 2025 Truck Driver Survey report, click here.