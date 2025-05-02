TheTrucker.com
Pilot honors Military Appreciation Month with deals and donation

By Dana Guthrie -
Pilot honors Military Appreciation Month with deals and donation
Pilot salutes military families this May with donation and exclusive offers.

Pilot is honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans, military members and their families this May for Military Appreciation Month with a donation to Folds of Honor and exclusive offers.

“With contributions to organizations like Folds of Honor, we salute military service members’ legacies by helping provide educational scholarships,” said Meg Counts, director of corporate giving and events. “As a company grounded in serving others, we are honored to give our support to military members and their families who do so much to uplift and protect our communities.”

Folds of Honor Donation

As part of Pilot’s purpose of showing people they matter at every turn, and through its recently launched Miles of Good initiative, the company is donating $100,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or become disabled while serving their country or communities. This donation adds to the more than $2.7 million Pilot has given to support military and veteran-focused organizations since 2020.

Military Appreciation Month Specials

According to a Pilot press release, throughout Military Appreciation Month in May, veterans, military personnel and their families who are authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will unlock three free offers* each week that can be redeemed at participating Pilot locations. Deals include free Pilot coffee and fountain drinks, freshly prepared Pilot foods like pizza and breakfast sandwiches, and popular brand name cooler drinks.

Beyond these special offers, verified ID.me veterans, military members and their families can save year-round at Pilot with a 10% discount on food and beverages when using the myRewards Plus app.**

“As a proud employer of veterans, Pilot encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to join its team by visiting jobs.pilotflyingj.com,” Pilot said.

*To receive offer, guest must authenticate their military status through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app, save the offer in the app, and present myRewards card, barcode in the app, or phone number associated with myRewards account at time of purchase. Valid in the U.S. only. See offer details and full terms and conditions in the app.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
