Pilot donates $50k to Folds of Honor to help fund scholarships for next generation of truckers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, Pilot donated $50,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving their country and communities.

According to a press release from Pilot, the funds will go toward scholarships for qualified recipients looking to earn their commercial driver’s license.

“It’s an honor for Pilot to continue to celebrate and honor the incredible heroes across our country — the truck drivers who safely put millions of miles on our highways to keep us going and our servicemembers, first responders and their families who sacrifice so much for our nation,” said Wendy Hamilton, chief of staff at Pilot.

“Giving back to the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and the communities we serve, especially through education, is a small way to show our gratitude and support their future,” she continued. “We look forward to seeing more truck drivers out here and are thankful for the work done through Folds of Honor and their scholarship programs.”

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 62,000 academic scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states.

“Folds of Honor is grateful for the support of Pilot,” said Lt. Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “This contribution will enable us to heighten our impact and further our mission to honor the sacrifice of America’s service members and first responders and educate their legacy. Pilot, its team members and the individuals it serves are true patriots that understand the importance of education and are doing something about it.”