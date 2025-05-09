Stroke awareness month: Pilot leads the charge with education and fundraising

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In recognition of American Stroke Month, Pilot is raising funds for the American Heart Association (AHA) to champion stroke prevention and education.

“People are our top priority at Pilot, and one of the ways we demonstrate this is by caring for the well-being of our team members, guests and communities,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, Pilot’s CMO and member of AHA’s Life is Why Council. “Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and raising awareness and providing lifesaving education is critical to helping people take action and save lives.”

From May 9 – 31, guests can join the fight against stroke by rounding up their purchases at checkout at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Travel Center locations nationwide*. All proceeds support life-saving programs, helping bring critical stroke education and resources to communities nationwide.

Click here to read one truck driver’s survival story as told to The Trucker after having a stroke while driving.

Miles of Good

According to a company press release, the initiative is part of Miles of Good, Pilot’s recently launched giving program dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. It also marks a milestone in Pilot’s eight-year support of the AHA’s Life is Why campaign, as the company expands its efforts to include fundraising specifically for American Stroke Month. Pilot is also providing team members with virtual CPR training and access to stroke prevention resources.

“Pilot’s support of the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why campaign exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change in heart and brain health,” said Kayla Smith, executive director of the Knoxville American Heart Association. “This will help fund more critical research and enable us to reach more communities with lifesaving initiatives. Together, we are making strides towards a healthier future for everyone.”

Recognizing Stroke Signs

Recognizing the signs of a stroke and acting quickly can be the difference between life and death, according to the AHA. Throughout American Stroke Month, Pilot is helping promote the warning signs of stroke using the FAST acronym:

F ace drooping.

ace drooping. A rm weakness.

rm weakness. S peech difficulty.

peech difficulty. Time to call 911**

For more information about Pilot’s American Stroke Month initiatives and to find a participating travel center, visit pilotflyingj.com/stroke-month.

*Proud Life is Why Retailer. The full round-up amount of each round-up purchase at Pilot Flying J owned and operated stores in the United States from 5/09/25-5/31/25 will be donated to the American Heart Association. Certain purchases (including, but not limited to, purchases made on fleet cards/direct bill programs or purchases made at the fuel pump) are not eligible for round-up contributions. Void where prohibited.

**Provided for informational and educational purposes only and not as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnoses or treatment.