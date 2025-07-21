Traffic on Atlanta’s west side affected by GDOT project

ATLANTA — Traveling through Atlanta could get a little more tedious in the coming weeks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is starting a new phase of a project near the I-20 and I-285 interchange on the west side of Atlanta.

The work is to revamp what has been ranked as one of the nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks. Beginning this week, GDOT will reportedly conduct controlled blasting and traffic pacing in the area to clear space for utility installation

Traffic pacing will occur on I-285 southbound starting at Bolton Road from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and is expected to continue through the end of summer. The controlled blasts are designed to safely prepare the area for additional construction work.

GDOT officials also warn that ongoing evening work along I-20 and I-285 may result in additional lane closures and congestion.