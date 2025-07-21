ACT: June Class 8 orders down 35% compared to 2024

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 9,463 units in June, down 35% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Weak fundamentals, current regressive trade policy, and uncertainty over the every-changing carousel of new tariff rates/deadlines impedes decision making,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “The pain is especially pronounced in the for-hire market, as we’ve now entered the 13th quarter of freight recession in that market segment.”

Tariffs Leaving Fleets Cash Strapped

“Fleets are cash strapped, and with tariffs raising the cost of equipment and impacting goods demand, fleets either can’t afford new equipment or have little need for it,” Vieth said. “Consequently, tractor orders were down 42% y/y. Vocational orders were down 23% y/y, as equipment price increases, regulatory uncertainty, and softness in housing and private construction have greatly reduced demand for vocational equipment.

Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted that Total Classes 5-7 orders fell 40% y/y to 12,387 units.

“MD orders have slowed across the past six months, as current bloated inventories and a weaker economic outlook weigh on new orders,” Vieth said.