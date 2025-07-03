ACT Research: Preliminary Classes 5-8 net orders declined in June

COLUMBUS, Ind. — June preliminary North America Classes 5-8 net orders of 21.3k units declined 39% y/y.

“Publicly traded for-hire fleets ended Q1’25 with the weakest net income margins since Q1’10,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “Private fleets have spent the past two years adding fleet capacity and have little need for additional supply. On the vocational side, worsening housing and construction markets and regulation uncertainty has sapped strength that looked all but certain at the beginning of the year. With that in mind, preliminary Class 8 orders totaled 9,400 units, down 36% y/y.”

Complete industry data for June, including final order numbers, will be published in mid-July.

Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted that economic uncertainty and higher prices continued to weigh on MD Classes 5-7 demand.

“Preliminary June NA Classes 5-7 orders fell 42% y/y to 11,900 units, the weakest net order tally since the pandemic, surpassing April’s ‘Liberation Day’ impacted orders, for the ‘lowest-since’ designation,” Vieth said.