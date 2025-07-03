GEODIS recognizes Averitt as an LTL Carrier of the Year

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt has again been recognized by GEODIS as an LTL Carrier of the Year.

“Our team is committed to providing consistent, reliable service, and we’re honored to have that commitment recognized by GEODIS,” said Kent Williams, Averitt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our associates to provide innovative and creative solutions for our customers every day.”

The award highlights Averitt’s continued excellence in on-time performance, technology integration, and low cargo claims.

Averitt has now received multiple LTL Carrier of the Year honors from GEODIS, including consecutive awards in recent years. The partnership between the two companies also includes Averitt being named Truckload Carrier of the Year in 2020.

“Averitt’s LTL operations achieved a 95.6% on-time delivery rate with a claims ratio of just 0.3% last year,” Averitt said.

