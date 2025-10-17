WHIPPANY, N.J. — Think the trucking industry is only for guys? Well, think again!

Suburban Propane recently partnered with the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey and the Women In Trucking Association, to host “Trucks are for Girls: Fueling the Future”, an interactive event designed to inspire girls to explore careers in energy, sustainability and transportation.

“Suburban Propane is proud to partner with the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to inspire the next generation of innovators, leaders, and changemakers,” said Fran Cleffi, vice president, human resources for Suburban Propane. “Through Trucks are for Girls: Fueling the Future, we hope to empower young girls to see themselves in industries that are driving America’s energy transformation and to help them build the confidence to pursue any career they choose.”

Fueling the Future

The event, held at Suburban Propane’s national headquarters in Whippany, N.J., welcomed Girl Scouts from across Northern New Jersey for an evening of hands-on learning and leadership development. Girl Scouts participated in breakout sessions focused on science, innovation, and entrepreneurship, learning how Suburban Propane powers communities through clean energy solutions as well as how their own curiosity and creativity can fuel tomorrow’s workforce.

Highlights included a behind-the-scenes look at Suburban Propane’s operations, climbing aboard a propane delivery truck, and testing skills on a state-of-the-art driving simulator in the Women In Trucking Association’s WITney trailer. Girl Scouts also joined career chats with women leaders from Suburban Propane in areas such as technology, accounting, marketing, and legal. In another hands-on activity, Girl Scouts collaborated to develop cause-driven cookie campaigns, blending entrepreneurship with community impact. Participants received a Suburban Propane Patch and a WIT Transportation Patch as a memento of the day.

Powerful Partnership

“We are grateful for our partnership with Suburban Propane and for their support in putting together and hosting the Trucks are for Girls event,” said Sandra A. Kenoff, president, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “This collaboration gives our Girl Scouts the unique opportunity to explore career paths they may have never considered, connect with mentors who are paving the way in “nontraditional” fields, and see firsthand the many ways women are leading in transportation and logistics. We thank Suburban Propane for their support and for creating such an inspiring experience.”

Parents and guardians in attendance took part in a concurrent professional development workshop titled “Gear Up for Success: Your Resume & Your Brand”, hosted by Suburban Propane’s Human Resources team.

The partnership is part of SuburbanCares, Suburban Propane’s national community outreach initiative that supports education, youth empowerment, and local engagement across its 42-state footprint.