CMC unveils new name, logo and unified brand identity

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CMC is announcing a major milestone in its journey, formally launching as one unified organization under a single name and brand: CMC.

More than two years ago, Marine Repair Service – Container Maintenance Company (CMC), ITI Intermodal, Inc. (ITI), and Columbia Container Services (CCS) came together with a shared vision of safety, excellence and service. After a successful two-plus-years transition integrating operations, culture, and customer experience, the three companies now move forward as one family, one brand—CMC.

“This launch represents the strength of their combined expertise and a continued commitment to reliability, quality, and the people and partners they serve,” CMC said. “The new name and logo reflect the company’s evolution into a unified organization built on shared values of safety, family, quality and service.”

Next Step in Transformation Journey

“This transformation represents the next step in our journey together,” said Vince Marino, CEO, CMC. “Our new name and logo symbolize the strength that comes from the unity of three family-founded companies growing into one cohesive team. CMC stands for our shared commitment to safety, reliability, integrity and the long-term relationships that define our success.”

While the company’s name and visual identity are new, CMC’s dedication to excellence remains unchanged. The organization will continue providing best-in-class maintenance, storage and repair services for containerized freight across the South, Northeast and Midwest regions, according to CMC.

“Rooted in family values and a tradition of integrity, CMC’s leadership emphasized that this brand evolution strengthens collaboration across its network and reinforces its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service to customers they serve,” CMC said.

New Leadership

As part of the company’s continued growth, CMC also announced five key leadership promotions that will further enhance its operational excellence and customer service:

Sam Cermack promoted to executive vice president, reporting to CEO Vince Marino.

Bryan Blalock promoted to COO, reporting to Cermack.

Davey Miller promoted to senior vice president south region, reporting to Blalock.

Michael Wojnowski promoted to senior director, reporting to Miller.

Allison Czerski promoted to senior vice president, corporate administration.

These appointments reflect CMC’s commitment to recognizing and advancing internal talent, ensuring strong leadership as the company moves into its next chapter, according to CMC.

“Bringing our teams together has made us stronger, more efficient and better equipped to serve our customers,” Marino said. “As we continue to grow as one family and one brand, we are also proud to recognize the outstanding team members whose promotions reflect the opportunities that unity creates, both within our company and across this industry. This new identity represents who we are today: one family, one brand, working together to build a stronger future.”

With a unified brand, a shared vision and a renewed sense of purpose, CMC begins this next chapter positioned for sustainable growth and continued success.