Troopers in Ohio sieze 154 pounds of cocaine aboard semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
A traffic stop in Ohio last week yielded a large stash of cocaine and an arrest of a trucker from Mexico. (Courtesy OSHP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A traffic stop in Ohio last week yielded a large stash of cocaine and an arrest of a trucker from Mexico.

Felony drug charges were filed against an individual from Ecatepec, Mexico, following a traffic stop in Madison County, Ohio. During that stop, troopers seized 154 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $6.3 million.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), on January 23, at approximately 1:55 p.m., troopers stopped a semi truck and trailer with Arizona registration for a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 70, near London.

“Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle,” the release stated. “A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 154 pounds of cocaine concealed within cabinets.”

The driver, Omar Gonzalez-Flores, 46, Ecatepec, Mexico, was incarcerated at the Tri-County Regional Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

