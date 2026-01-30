Troopers in Ohio sieze 154 pounds of cocaine aboard semi truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A traffic stop in Ohio last week yielded a large stash of cocaine and an arrest of a trucker from Mexico.
Felony drug charges were filed against an individual from Ecatepec, Mexico, following a traffic stop in Madison County, Ohio. During that stop, troopers seized 154 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $6.3 million.
According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), on January 23, at approximately 1:55 p.m., troopers stopped a semi truck and trailer with Arizona registration for a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 70, near London.
“Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle,” the release stated. “A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 154 pounds of cocaine concealed within cabinets.”
The driver, Omar Gonzalez-Flores, 46, Ecatepec, Mexico, was incarcerated at the Tri-County Regional Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.
