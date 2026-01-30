Pennsylvania gets over 300 new truck parking spaces

HARRISBURG, Penn. — The Shapiro Administration has delivered 339 more parking spaces to truck drivers traveling through Pennsylvania as part of its commitment to adding at least 1,200 truck parking spaces by the end of 2026.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has quickly opened these spots at 24 locations across the state, including Interstate on-ramps, other Commonwealth-owned sites and weigh stations where Pennsylvania State Police conduct motor carrier safety enforcement.

Providing Safe and Legal Parking

As the first statewide expansion of designated parking spaces other than through facility construction projects, the commitment is providing safe options for commercial drivers to meet federal hours-of-service rest requirements, helping to address a longstanding, nationwide challenge and improving driver safety.

“As a commercial driver’s license holder, I know how critical safe parking options are for the people who keep goods moving to and through Pennsylvania,” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT secretary. “The Shapiro Administration is wasting no time in making good on this commitment to give them more options to meet their federal rest requirements. This is a commonsense approach to enhance safety, and the department is looking at ways to add even more spaces.”

New Truck Parking Locations

Before the end of 2025, PennDOT added truck parking spots at:

Interstate 99 on-ramps in Bellwood, Blair County.

I-79 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Butler County.

Route 100 northbound weigh station in Chester County.

Four I-79 on-ramps in Erie County.

I-81 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Franklin County.

Location off I-70 in Fulton County.

I-380 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Lackawanna County.

Location off Route 315 in Luzerne County.

Location off Route 9404 in Northampton County.

Location off Route 6 in Pike County.

I-81 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Schuylkill County.

Two locations off U.S. 11 in Snyder County.

I-79 southbound weigh station in Washington County.

I-83 northbound and southbound weigh stations in York County.

Parking Details

PennDOT’s designated truck parking spots are being established on Interstate on-ramps with no sight distance or safety concerns, weigh stations used for PSP motor carrier safety enforcement and various other locations within highway right of way. PennDOT and PSP staff collaborated closely to identify sites that can be designated quickly and cost-effectively. Spots are marked with truck-parking signage installed by PennDOT.

In October, PennDOT unveiled a new “Public Truck Parking” option on www.511PA.com and the 511PA smartphone application. The map displays existing truck parking options and newly designated locations are being added as the parking becomes available.

Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee

Truck parking concerns have been well documented, including through a study by the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) in 2023. This parking expansion addresses the study’s recommendation to “repurpose select state-owned surplus properties.”

The action to expand parking builds on PennDOT’s work on other recommendations included in the TAC study. The department has established the Truck Parking Task Force, an ongoing collaboration with regional and municipal partners along high priority corridors identified in the study. Additionally, the department has engaged the trucking industry, municipalities, and planning partners to help promote and advance potential solutions at the local level.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Information about state infrastructure in Pennsylvania, including completed work and significant projects, is available here.