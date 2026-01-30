Tory McQueen named first recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), in partnership with PCS Software, is announcing Tory McQueen, HR & compliance manager for Parish Transport has been named the first-ever recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award.

The newly established award recognizes transportation professionals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to professional development and the pursuit of excellence in the industry.

“Education is one of the biggest advantages a carrier can invest in, especially in HR and compliance where the details matter,” said Mark Hill, CEO, PCS Software. ”Congratulations to Tory McQueen of Parish Transport on earning the TCA Education Award and leading with a real commitment to safer, smarter operations.”

Tory McQueen

McQueen’s recognition comes on the heels of a monumental year of professional development.

According to TCA, throughout 2025, McQueen completed an incredible 130 hours of on-demand education, demonstrating an elite level of dedication to her role as HR & compliance manager. Most notably, she earned the prestigious “trifecta” of TCA certificates, completing the TCA Recruitment Certificate, TCA Retention Certificate and the TCA Human Resources Certificate.

By mastering these three critical disciplines, McQueen has solidified her position as a leader in transportation human resources and a vital asset to the Parish Transport team.

TCA Education Award

“This is the very first year we’re presenting the TCA Education Award, and I couldn’t be more excited about recognizing such a deserving recipient,” said Tracy Rushing, executive director, safety & HR, RE Garrison and chairperson, TCA’s Retention, Recruitment and Human Resources Committee. “What makes this special is their real commitment to lifelong learning – not just for themselves, but for the people they support every day. When we invest in education, we directly improve the driving job, and that’s exactly what this award is meant to celebrate.”

TCA and PCS Software are honored to celebrate McQueen’s achievement.

“Her commitment to learning serves as a blueprint for how education can directly improve operations, driver satisfaction and company culture,” TCA said.

McQueen will be honored for her historic achievement during the Recruitment, Retention and HR Committee Meeting on March 1 at the TCA Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla.