TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Tory McQueen named first recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Tory McQueen named first recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Tory McQueen named first recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award
TCA & PCS Software recognize Tory McQueen as the first recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award. (Photo courtesy Parish Transport)

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), in partnership with PCS Software, is announcing Tory McQueen, HR & compliance manager for Parish Transport has been named the first-ever recipient of the TCA Individual On-demand Education Award.

The newly established award recognizes transportation professionals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to professional development and the pursuit of excellence in the industry.

“Education is one of the biggest advantages a carrier can invest in, especially in HR and compliance where the details matter,” said Mark Hill, CEO, PCS Software. ”Congratulations to Tory McQueen of Parish Transport on earning the TCA Education Award and leading with a real commitment to safer, smarter operations.”

Tory McQueen

McQueen’s recognition comes on the heels of a monumental year of professional development.

According to TCA, throughout 2025, McQueen completed an incredible 130 hours of on-demand education, demonstrating an elite level of dedication to her role as HR & compliance manager. Most notably, she earned the prestigious “trifecta” of TCA certificates, completing the TCA Recruitment Certificate, TCA Retention Certificate and the TCA Human Resources Certificate.

By mastering these three critical disciplines, McQueen has solidified her position as a leader in transportation human resources and a vital asset to the Parish Transport team.

TCA Education Award

“This is the very first year we’re presenting the TCA Education Award, and I couldn’t be more excited about recognizing such a deserving recipient,” said Tracy Rushing, executive director, safety & HR, RE Garrison and chairperson, TCA’s Retention, Recruitment and Human Resources Committee. “What makes this special is their real commitment to lifelong learning – not just for themselves, but for the people they support every day. When we invest in education, we directly improve the driving job, and that’s exactly what this award is meant to celebrate.”

TCA and PCS Software are honored to celebrate McQueen’s achievement.

“Her commitment to learning serves as a blueprint for how education can directly improve operations, driver satisfaction and company culture,” TCA said.

McQueen will be honored for her historic achievement during the Recruitment, Retention and HR Committee Meeting on March 1 at the TCA Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE