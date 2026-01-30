TheTrucker.com
One dead in Oregon in crash with Freightliner

By Dana Guthrie -
One person is dead after a head-on collision with a Freightliner in Oregon.

CROOK COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead in Crook County, Ore. in crash with a Freightliner.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28 at approximately 9:04 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126, near milepost 7, in Crook County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Aspen Cheyenne Hadley, 25, of Bend, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and struck an eastbound Freightliner box truck, operated by Leah Lynn Laforest, 35, of Redmond, head-on.

Hadley was declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Freightliner suffered reported serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

