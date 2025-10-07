Truck parking options in Pennsylvania expand for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting a boost in truck parking options for professional drivers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) and Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association officials are announcing that the Commonwealth is adding 1,202 truck parking spaces in 133 locations by the end of 2026.

A Nationwide Parking Crisis

“Truck parking is a nationwide issue, and with the high volume of freight traffic coming through Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration knew that we needed to tackle this problem,” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT secretary. “As a commercial driver’s license-holder myself, I know how important this commonsense approach is to our economy and workforce. By adding these spots – and looking at ways to add even more – we’re giving truckers many more options to safely park and meet their rest requirements.”

PA Turnpike Evaluating Additional Parking Options

Additionally, the PA Turnpike is evaluating opportunities for more than 600 additional spaces across its system. This is the first statewide expansion of designated parking spaces other than through facility construction projects and will provide safe options for commercial drivers to meet federal hours-of-service rest requirements, helping to address a longstanding, nationwide challenge and improving driver safety.

“The trucking community is essential to our mission of supporting national commerce,” said Mark Compton, PA Turnpike CEO. “We are dedicated to finding innovative solutions that address the increasing truck parking shortages along our system, and we take pride in collaborating with partners throughout the Commonwealth to enhance driver safety and improve logistics efficiency.”

Designated Truck Parking Spots

PennDOT’s designated truck parking spots will be established on Interstate on-ramps with no sight distance or safety concerns, weigh stations used for PSP motor carrier safety enforcement, and various other locations within highway right of way. PennDOT and PSP staff collaborated closely to identify sites that can be designated quickly and cost-effectively. Spots will be marked with truck-parking signage installed by PennDOT.

“This initiative directly supports our mission to ensure motor carrier safety by reducing driver fatigue and improving the overall safety of our highways,” said Major Robert Krol, PSP bureau of patrol director. “Safe, designated parking is essential for commercial drivers, and this effort represents a significant step forward in protecting everyone who travels on Pennsylvania’s roads.”

As part of its ongoing investment to the trucking community, the PA Turnpike is evaluating the feasibility of additional spaces at various locations throughout its system, including emergency pull-offs, interchange on-ramps and service plaza on-ramps. Over the last two decades, the PA Turnpike has added parking where it can, investing more than $30 million to expand truck parking at numerous service plazas, including Sideling Hill, Lawn, Highspire, North Somerset and Stanton service plazas. As it converts to Open Road Tolling (ORT), the PA Turnpike is reviewing the reconfiguration of interchanges can create opportunities to provide additional spaces for truck parking.

Due to its role supporting regional logistical operations, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is one of the few toll roads that held – and grew – its commercial volumes from pre-pandemic levels. Systemwide, commercial traffic is 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Public Truck Parking Option Added to Website and App

To complement the added spaces and to share available their locations, PennDOT also unveiled a new “Public Truck Parking” option on www.511PA.com and the 511PA smartphone application. The map displays existing truck parking options and both agencies’ newly designated locations will be added as the parking becomes available.

Truck parking concerns have been well documented, including through a study by the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) in 2023. This parking expansion addresses the study’s recommendation to “repurpose select state-owned surplus properties.”

The action to expand parking builds on PennDOT’s work on other recommendations included in the TAC study. The department has established the Truck Parking Task Force, an ongoing collaboration with regional and municipal partners along high priority corridors identified in the study. Additionally, the department has engaged the trucking industry, municipalities, and planning partners to help promote and advance potential solutions at the local level.

“Truck drivers are essential to keeping our economy moving, goods on our shelves, and food in our pantries — but they need safe places to stop and rest,” said Rebecca Oyler, PMTA president, CEO. “With only one parking space for every 11 drivers on the road, too many truckers are forced to choose between breaking hours-of-service laws or stopping in unsafe locations. Every new space added to our highway network means one more trucker who has a safe and secure place to stop tonight. PMTA thanks PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission for their commitment to tackling this problem to help truck drivers and keep our roads safer for everyone.”