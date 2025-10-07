FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates rise for all equipment types

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system increased for all equipment types during the week ending Oct. 3.

“Dry van and refrigerated spot rates each rose by the most in five weeks, and flatbed spot rates posted their strongest gain since May,” FTR said. “Dry van and flatbed spot rates rose in consecutive weeks for the first time since late June. Solid gains in van loads and still-high flatbed loads resulted in the strongest overall spot volume since the week after International Roadcheck week in May.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity ticked up 0.8% as a decline in flatbed load postings offset some of the gains in dry van and refrigerated. As we have noted frequently, a slight disconnect between 2025 and 2024 timeframes occasionally skews y/y comparisons. Total volume was almost 29% higher than last year’s week 39 but almost 19% higher than a more comparable period (week 40) last year. The difference also is notable spot rates as discussed below. Truck postings decreased 3.7%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – rose to its strongest level since International Roadcheck week in May.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate increased nearly 3 cents – the most since late June. Total rates were more than 5% higher than 2024’s week 39 but just 1.5% higher than the arguably more comparable week 40 last year, which saw very strong rate increases in all equipment types. On September 26, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced severe restrictions on issuing and renewing commercial driver’s licenses for foreign nationals. Although that rule took effect immediately, the process will take two years. However, the ratcheting up of regulation and enforcement, which also includes strict scrutiny over English language skills, still could have a notable near-term effect on driver availability and spot rates, and we will monitor the situation closely.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates rose just under 7 cents for the largest week-over-week increase since the week before Labor Day. Rates were 6.5% higher than in the same 2024 week but 2.4% above last year’s week 40. Dry van loads increased 5.7%. Volume was nearly 25% higher than the same 2024 week but about 15% above last year’s week 40.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased 4.4 cents, which, like dry van, was the largest gain since the week before Labor Day. Rates were about 7% higher than during the same 2024 week but 3.4% higher than last year’s week 40. Refrigerated loads jumped 16.6% – the largest week-over-week increase since June. Load volume was close to 9% above the same 2024 week but just under 1% above last year’s week 40.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased 1.7 cents, which is the largest gain in 18 weeks and only the sixth during that period. Rates were more than 5% higher than during same 2024 week but 3.4% above last year’s week 40. Flatbed loads decreased 4.4%. Load volume was nearly 40% higher than the same 2024 week but about 29% above last year’s week 40.