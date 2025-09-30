FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates mixed with little change in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system increased for two of the three principal equipment types during the week ending Sept. 26, but changes for all were relatively small.

“Dry van spot rates ticked up for the first time in four weeks while refrigerated spot rates continued their four-week slide, though at a much slower pace,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot rates moved higher for only the second time in 12 weeks but not by much. Rates continue to move largely in line with seasonal expectations.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity increased 1.4% after ticking up 1.0% during the previous week. Total volume was about 34% higher than it was during the same 2024 week due – as was the case in the prior week – to extraordinarily strong flatbed volume and a weak 2024 comparison for dry van. Truck postings increased 2.3%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – softened a bit from the previous week’s level, which had been the strongest since mid-May.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate barely changed, easing just two-tenths of a cent after decreasing by about 2 cents in the prior week. Total rates were a more than 4% higher than the same 2024 week but nearly 8% below the five-year average. October tends to be a fairly stable month for spot rates with a mixture of week-over-week decreases and increases.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates increased just under 1 cent after falling a little more than 4 cents during the prior week. Rates were nearly 4% higher than in the same 2024 week but almost 14% below the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads increased 5.6%. Although volume was more than 32% below the five-year average it was close to 29% above the same 2024 week. However, as we have noted previously, dry van loads were weak in August and September last year. Volume is still running below comparable 2023 weeks.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates declined 1.4 cents after falling more than 6 cents in the previous week. Rates were about 3% higher than during the same 2024 week but nearly 11% below the five-year average. Refrigerated loads rose 8.2%. Load volume was around 4% below the same 2024 week but almost 42% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates ticked up four-tenths of a cent after declining by nearly 1 cent during the previous week. Rates were nearly 5% higher than during same 2024 week but 7% below the five-year average. Flatbed loads declined 1.1%. Load volume was about 51% higher than the same 2024 week and close to 9% above the five-year average. Loads have been above the five-year average for three straight weeks.