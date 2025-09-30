Freight owner facing more charges after weapons found in home

An owner of a freight company is facing charges after a search of his properties turned up several weapons.
On September 10, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York issued a criminal complaint against Paul Kozlyuk, owner of Ameritrans Group, Inc. (Ameritrans), an interstate motor carrier of freight, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a press release.
According to the complaint, Kozlyuk was sentenced to 27 months in Federal prison for various felony convictions. On September 10, while executing a Federal search warrant of Kozlyuk’s home and the Ameritrans premises related to the ongoing fraud investigation, agents discovered multiple firearms and ammunition in Kozlyuk’s home. Following the discovery, agents placed Kozlyuk in custody and filed the criminal complaint.
The Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General is conducting this investigation with Homeland Security Investigations and Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.