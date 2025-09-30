Truck driver charged in Michigan crash that killed 3 Putman family members

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. — A truck driver who was involved in a fatality in Michigan is now facing charges.

According to a release posted to its Facebook page, the Tuscola County, Mich. Sheriff’s Department is charging Pavel B Shchukin, 55, of Florida with three counts of Moving Violation Causing Death, which carries a maximum one( year prison term and five counts of Moving Violation Causing Serious Impairment of a Body Function, a 93-day maximum jail term.

The charges stem from the fatal crash on Hurds Corner Rd and Deckerville Rd that claimed the lives of three Cass City residents and injured five additional occupants on September 26,.

Shchukin is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond at the Tuscola County Jail.

The crash occurred on Deckerville Rd near Hurds Corner Rd on Friday evening around 9 p.m. local time.

According to reports Shchukin was driving a semi truck with one female passenger southbound on Hurds Corner Rd when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The commercial truck collided with a Jeep traveling eastbound on Deckerville Rd.

The eastbound vehicle was reportedly occupied by eight members of of the Putman family who were stars of a television reality series and later began a YouTube show “Growing up Putman.”

Three of the eight were pronounced deceased on scene.

Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife, Barb, who often goes by Neenee, and their daughter-in-law Megan were killed in the crash, according to a family statement.

The condition of injured family members was updated on Sunday.

According to a statement, “Noah is still sedated,” and “Gia underwent a crainectomy” on Saturday night.

The family added that Gia’s brain pressure “has gone down significantly.”

