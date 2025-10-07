TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices plunge after weeks of increase

By Bruce Guthrie -
After consecutive weeks of climbing, diesel prices fell sharply by more than four cents per gallon on average nationally.

Prices plunged from $3.754 to $3.711 driven by significant drops in a few regions according to the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration (USEIA)

While all regions saw a decrease in per-gallon price of diesel a few fell more sharply than others.

The Midwest Region fell by more than six cents per gallon from $3.731 to $3.670 while the Gulf Coast Region dropped from %3.413 to $3.364. Meanwhile, the Rocky Mountain Region fell from $3.732 to $3.671, a drop of more than six cents, also.

The West Coast less California Region dropped by just more than five cents per gallon from $4.143 to $4.090.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

