Civil settlement reached with moving company and owner accused of fraud

WASHINGTON D.C., FLORIDA — The Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General (DOT-OIG) along with the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division have reached a settlement with a moving company and its owner accused of fraud.
On Sept. 11, the DOT-OIG, in coordination with the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, reached a civil settlement agreement with HomeSafe Transit LLC (HomeSafe) and its owner, Mitchel Kane Malizio.
The complaint alleges that Malizio deliberately engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices by advertising and selling services to consumers throughout the country through HomeSafe. The settlement holds HomeSafe and Malizio as a single entity that owes a $800,000 civil penalty and $135,000 in restitution. The final settlement also included $34,132 in legal fee costs to be paid to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.
DOT-OIG conducted this investigation with the Florida Attorney General’s Office.