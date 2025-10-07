TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Civil settlement reached with moving company and owner accused of fraud

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Civil settlement reached with moving company and owner accused of fraud
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Civil settlement reached with moving company and owner accused of fraud
Fraud allegations lead to civil settlement with moving company and its owner.

WASHINGTON D.C., FLORIDA — The Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General (DOT-OIG) along with the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division have reached a settlement with a moving company and its owner accused of fraud.

On Sept. 11, the DOT-OIG, in coordination with the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, reached a civil settlement agreement with HomeSafe Transit LLC (HomeSafe) and its owner, Mitchel Kane Malizio.

The complaint alleges that Malizio deliberately engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices by advertising and selling services to consumers throughout the country through HomeSafe. The settlement holds HomeSafe and Malizio as a single entity that owes a $800,000 civil penalty and $135,000 in restitution. The final settlement also included $34,132 in legal fee costs to be paid to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

DOT-OIG conducted this investigation with the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE