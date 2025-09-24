Meet Attila Gyorfi, fit driver of the month for September: ‘A healthy truck driver is a safe driver’

I encountered Attila Gyorfi a year and a half ago when he took on one of my fitness challenges. It was an opportunity for me to witness Attila’s dedication to his craft and to maintaining his health while on the road.
Recently Attila marked his two-decade milestone in driving, boasting over 2 million miles without any accidents. In addition to his driving expertise, Attila holds a degree in electrical and mechanical engineering.
Since May 20203 he has been operating with RSP Express Inc., based in Romulus, Michigan. On average, he covers about 3,000 miles each week.
Attila emphasizes that keeping fit on the road is crucial — because his career relies on it. He believes that by nurturing both his body and his mind, he can remain alert, safe and efficient.
“A healthy truck driver is a safe driver,” he said, noting that having good health enables him to continue driving for extended periods, providing for his family. While his truck puts in the miles, it’s his well-being that makes the journey achievable.
Clearly, he approaches his exercise and nutrition regimen with seriousness.
Attila says he values simplicity in his routines, emphasizing that consistency is vital.
His weekly program includes warm-ups, squats, bench presses, shoulder workouts, back exercises and bicep work, ending with core strengthening. On other days he opts for a brief, five- to 10-minute routine. He uses pushup bars or weights for support and primarily targets his core. He says it’s a great way to either kick off or conclude a workday!
“Don’t let your busy schedule disrupt your (fitness) habits while on the road,” he said.
On the nutritional side, Attila receives assistance from his wife, who prepares his meals for the week. His diet includes boiled eggs, chicken and beef, beans, beets, cottage cheese, tuna, sardines, Bulgarian yogurt (which is packed with probiotics), avocados, tomatoes, red onions, garlic and red peppers.
He augments his meals with fresh salads from Love’s, adding his own dressing — a blend of olive oil and apple cider vinegar. To stay hydrated, he makes sure to drink plenty of water.
