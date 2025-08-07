Road workers injured after being struck by semi truck in Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois authorities were called Wednesday to an injury accident, according to a report from KFVS television in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after a semi truck reportedly hit a construction trailer and an IDOT worker on Route 3 in Alexander County.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers and sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday to a personal injury crash on Rte. 3, just north of Denton Road south of Thebes.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, a semi crashed in a construction zone where crews were working near mile-marker 17.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews near the scene told us a construction worker was hit by the semi.

Authorities say two people were taken to a regional hospital with injuries.