Road workers injured after being struck by semi truck in Illinois

By Bruce Guthrie
A semi crash in Illinois injured two road construction workers.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois authorities were called Wednesday to an injury accident, according to a report from KFVS television in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after a semi truck reportedly hit a construction trailer and an IDOT worker on Route 3 in Alexander County.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers and sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday to a personal injury crash on Rte. 3, just north of Denton Road south of Thebes.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, a semi crashed in a construction zone where crews were working near mile-marker 17.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews near the scene told us a construction worker was hit by the semi.

According to ISP, the semi truck was going north on Route 3 when it hit a construction trailer and an IDOT construction worker.

Authorities say two people were taken to a regional hospital with injuries.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

