ATRI asks trucking industry to rank top concerns

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is launching its 2025 Top Industry Issues Survey.

The annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue.

“For over 20 years, the industry has relied on the annual Top Industry Issues Survey to highlight the critical issues facing our nation’s supply chain,” said Dennis Dellinger, American Trucking Associations chair and Cargo Transporters president, CEO. “ATRI’s research provides an opportunity for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most challenging topics that affect our day-to-day operations and collectively decide on the most promising strategies for addressing each.”

Understanding which Issues are Rising and Falling

Now in its 21st year, ATRI’s annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides insights into how critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows trucking stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

“ATRI’s annual survey gives truck drivers an opportunity to make our collective concerns known,” said Lloyd Howell, an America’s Road Team Captain and professional truck driver for TCW Inc. “Whether your top challenge is truck parking, driver compensation, detention at customer facilities, traffic congestion or something else, this is your chance to bring those issues to light. Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey and encourage your peers to do so also.”

The results of the 2025 survey will be released Oct. 26 as part of the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition to be held in San Diego, Calif.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the 2025 survey available by clicking here.

The survey will remain open through Oct. 10.