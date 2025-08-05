ATRI Research addresses shortage of qualified diesel techs in trucking

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is releasing new research on causes and solutions for the current gaps in diesel technician training, recruitment and retention.

“With a lack of qualified techs and stiff competition from other industries, tech employment in the trucking industry is not keeping up with demand, especially when it comes to retaining entry-level technicians just entering the workforce,” said Robert Braswell, executive director of ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council. “ATRI’s report helps trucking shops identify not only where they and their training program partners can improve but also how to better leverage our industry’s existing strengths.”

Understaffed and Positions Unfilled

“Qualified techs are indispensable to a safe and efficient trucking industry, yet 65.5 percent of shops were understaffed in 2025 with an average of 19.3 percent of positions unfilled,” ATRI said. “The research synthesized findings from techs, shops and training programs.”

According to the study, most techs (61.8%) enter the career without any formal training, requiring an average of 357 training hours and $8,211 in trainee wages to prepare them. Even with formal training, more than 30 percent of training program graduates were unqualified in 20 core skill areas, according to diesel shops. In 7 of these core skill areas, each additional hour of training improved tech qualification by more than 16 percent, and as such additional training hours in these areas can improve outcomes. In 6 core skill areas, however, each additional hour of training improved tech qualification by less than 8 percent, highlighting the need for critical curricula upgrades.

Techs Face Major Barriers to Employment

The most common barriers tech face include:

High cost of acquiring their own tools (29.0%)

Lack of prior tech knowledge (28.0%)

Insufficient pay (16.1%)

Poor shop mentorship (10.8%)

Though pay and schedules were the two aspects of employment that most attracted techs to the trucking industry, techs also ranked the pursuit of more interesting work (ranked 3rd) and greater variety of work (ranked 5th) as vitally important, according to ATRI

“Forty-four percent of trucking techs were considering other tech jobs, with automotive and agriculture the most common alternative industries,” ATRI said. “Dissatisfaction with pay, interactions with management, and variety of work were the aspects of employment that had the most statistically significant association with techs choosing to look for a new job versus staying at their current job. The research also evaluated techs’ perspectives on other industries to identify how trucking’s comparative strengths and weaknesses match up to techs’ varying priorities.”

Read the full report here.