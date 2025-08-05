TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT Research: Preliminary Classes 5-8 net orders declined in July

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT Research: Preliminary Classes 5-8 net orders declined in July
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT Research: Preliminary Classes 5-8 net orders declined in July
ACT Research reveals decline in preliminary July net orders.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — July preliminary North America Classes 5-8 net orders of 26.2k units declined 10% y/y after declining in June as well.

“While the economy continues to grow, expanding 3.0% q/q in Q2, uncertainty, elevated equipment prices, and emerging signs of economic softness are all weighing on commercial vehicle demand,” said Carter Vieth, Research Analyst at ACT Research. “Solid freight generating segments like housing and manufacturing are sluggish, with manufacturers shedding labor the past three months. Consumers continue to spend, but tariff-related price increases and a weakening labor market may weigh on goods spending in the near term.”

ACT graph
(Graph courtesy ACT: Research)

Complete industry data for July, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-August.

“Preliminary Class 8 orders totaled 13.3k units, down 1.9% y/y,” Vieth said. “Preliminary Classes 5-7 orders fell 17% y/y to 13k units.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE