ACT Research: Preliminary Classes 5-8 net orders declined in July

COLUMBUS, Ind. — July preliminary North America Classes 5-8 net orders of 26.2k units declined 10% y/y after declining in June as well.

“While the economy continues to grow, expanding 3.0% q/q in Q2, uncertainty, elevated equipment prices, and emerging signs of economic softness are all weighing on commercial vehicle demand,” said Carter Vieth, Research Analyst at ACT Research. “Solid freight generating segments like housing and manufacturing are sluggish, with manufacturers shedding labor the past three months. Consumers continue to spend, but tariff-related price increases and a weakening labor market may weigh on goods spending in the near term.”

Complete industry data for July, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-August.

“Preliminary Class 8 orders totaled 13.3k units, down 1.9% y/y,” Vieth said. “Preliminary Classes 5-7 orders fell 17% y/y to 13k units.”