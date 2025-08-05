Diesel prices stall after weeks of rises and falls

After several rollercoaster weeks, diesel prices ground nearly to a halt this week.

The US Energy Information Administration reports that t he national average for a gallon of diesel fell by the slightest of margins from $3.805 to $3.800.

The average moved as the regions did — very slightly.

The only regions that moved by more than a penny is the Rocky Mountain Region from $3.781 tO $3.793 and the Gulf Coast Region from $3.454 to $3.442 as well as California from $4.957 to $4.946.

Every other region moved up or down by less than one penny, but none remained exactly unchanged.