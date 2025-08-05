TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices stall after weeks of rises and falls

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
After several rollercoaster weeks, diesel prices ground nearly to a halt this week.

The US Energy Information Administration reports that t he national average for a gallon of diesel fell by the slightest of margins from $3.805 to $3.800.

The average moved as the regions did — very slightly.

The only regions that moved by more than a penny is the Rocky Mountain Region from $3.781 tO $3.793 and the Gulf Coast Region from $3.454 to $3.442 as well as California from $4.957 to $4.946.

Every other region moved up or down by less than one penny, but none remained exactly unchanged.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
